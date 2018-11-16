Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales up 0.2 per cent in September
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 16, 2018 10:20AM EST
OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales edged up 0.2 per cent in September to $58.5 billion, led by gains in the transportation equipment industry.
The growth compared with a drop of 0.5 per cent in August.
Economists had expected an increase of 0.3 per cent for September, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
Sales were up in eight of the 21 industries tracked. The transportation equipment sector increased 3.1 per cent in September, while sales in the chemical sector gained 1.4 per cent.
Sales in the machinery industry fell 6.2 per cent, while wood product sales dropped 2.9 per cent.
In constant dollars, sales edged down 0.1 per cent, indicating a lower volume of goods sold.
