Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 1.0 per cent in January
Steve Vince works on a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica on the assembly line at the Windsor Assembly Plant, Friday, May 6, 2016, in Windsor, Ontario. (AP / Carlos Osorio)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 16, 2018 9:58AM EDT
OTTAWA - Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 1.0 per cent in January, with the decline led by the motor vehicle, aerospace and primary metal industries.
Economists had expected a drop of 0.8 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters.
Sales for January totalled $54.9 billion as 14 of the 21 industries moved lower.
The drop came as sales of motor vehicles fell 8.0 per cent to $4.9 billion, following two consecutive monthly increases.
Meanwhile, production in the aerospace product and parts industry fell 9.5 per cent to $1.6 billion, while the primary metal industry dropped 2.8 per cent to $4.1 billion.
Overall manufacturing sales in volume terms declined 1.1 per cent.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing retires shy of 90th birthday
- Global stocks mixed, with trade and U.S. politics in focus
- No way to know if debt to income ratio has climbed too high: federal officials
- Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 1.0 per cent in January
- Toys 'R' Us in talks to sell Canadian business as it shutters U.S. operations