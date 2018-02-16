December's manufacturing sales slip from November's record high: StatCan
BRP products are shown in a storage yard in Valcourt, Que., on November 9, 2012. (Graham Hughes / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 16, 2018 9:50AM EST
OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says the country's manufacturing sales in December were $55.5 billion, down 0.3 per cent from the record high level set in the previous month.
The petroleum and coal product industry had the biggest month-over-month decline, dropping 4.1 per cent to $5.7 billion December, after five consecutive increases.
Food industry sales dropped 2.6 per cent to $8.5 billion after the strongest November in years.
Statistics Canada says the food industry's decline in December was most pronounced in the meat product industry and the dairy product industry.
Overall, manufacturing sales were down in 11 of 21 industries in December. Volumes edged down 0.1 per cent after adjusting for price changes.
Sales were down in seven provinces including Quebec, which saw a 1.1 per cent decline to $13.2 billion. Ontario's manufacturing sales were up 1.2 per cent to $25.7 billion while Alberta sales rose 1.2 per cent to $6.2 billion.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Manitoba selects mix of organizations to handle marijuana retail sales
- December's manufacturing sales slip from November's record high: StatCan
- Shares mixed with Asian markets closed for lunar new year
- Air Canada revenue, adjusted earnings above analyst estimates
- Committee pushes for ride-hailing in B.C.