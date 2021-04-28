TORONTO -- A surging Shopify sent Canada's main stock index to a record high while the loonie reached its highest level in more than three years.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 181.86 points to 19,356.95 after setting an intraday record.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 164.55 points at 33,820.38. The S&P 500 index was down 3.54 points at 4,183.18, while the Nasdaq composite was down 39.19 points at 14,051.03.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.93 cents US compared with 80.63 cents US on Tuesday.

The June crude oil contract was up 92 cents at US$63.86 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 1.8 cents at US$2.96 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$4.90 at US$1,773.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 1.2 cents at nearly US$4.50 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2021.