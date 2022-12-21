S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points, U.S. stocks also climb higher
Canada's main stock index was up more than 200 points in late-morning trading in a broad-based rally as gains in the base metal and energy sectors helped lead the market higher, while U.S. stocks also gained ground.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 255.51 points at 19,562.40.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 535.84 points at 33,385.58. The S&P 500 index was up 61.24 points at 3,882.86, while the Nasdaq composite was up 176.08 points at 10,723.19.
The Canadian dollar traded for 73.39 cents US compared with 73.42 cents US on Tuesday.
The February crude contract was up US$1.78 at US$78.01 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 16 cents at US$5.49 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$1.50 at US$1,826.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$3.81 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2022
YOUR FINANCES
Experts share tips for young Canadians finding themselves in debt for the first time
A report from Equifax Canada published earlier this month found that Canadians 35 years of age and younger owe the least amount of money, but are the worst at paying off their credit card balances.
Buying online? Look at the return policy before checking out to avoid unexpected fees
As some retailers rethink the way they handle online returns, anyone still shopping this holiday season may want to give those policies a read before hitting the checkout button.
Most young people don't see Canada's economic situation improving next year, more likely to stay in current jobs: Leger
Young Canadians are increasingly pessimistic about Canada's economic situation compared to a year ago and are more willing to stay in their current jobs than leave, a recent survey from Leger shows.
opinion | How high can Canada's prime rate go?
The Bank of Canada recently increased its policy interest rate by 50 basis points, marking the seventh consecutive increase to the target overnight rate in 2022, leaving many Canadians wondering just how high Canada’s prime rate can go.
From missing family time to making food, Canadians are cutting back amid inflation
Decades-high inflation and soaring interest rates have led many to take a closer look at their spending habits and, consequently, make some tough choices.
What the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation, consumers
The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent -- the highest it's been since January 2008 -- on Wednesday in its final rate decision of a year that has been marked by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.
Budgeting for the first time amid soaring inflation? Here are some tips
As inflation continues to take its toll, some Canadians may also start taking a closer look at their spending habits. In 2019, only around half of Canadians said they had a budget, according to a survey by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.
Denied a mortgage? These are alternative paths to financing homeownership
Canadians hoping to purchase a home are being turned away from traditional banks, forcing them to seek out alternative lenders with pros and cons.