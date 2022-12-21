S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points, U.S. stocks also climb higher

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was up more than 200 points in late-morning trading in a broad-based rally as gains in the base metal and energy sectors helped lead the market higher, while U.S. stocks also gained ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 255.51 points at 19,562.40.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 535.84 points at 33,385.58. The S&P 500 index was up 61.24 points at 3,882.86, while the Nasdaq composite was up 176.08 points at 10,723.19.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.39 cents US compared with 73.42 cents US on Tuesday.

The February crude contract was up US$1.78 at US$78.01 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 16 cents at US$5.49 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$1.50 at US$1,826.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$3.81 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2022