TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index pushed higher in early trading, helped by gains in the industrial and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 15.81 points at 16,262.53.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 46.37 points at 27,855.61. The S&P 500 index was down 0.12 of a point at 3,356.89, while the Nasdaq composite was up 32.95 points at 10,943.23.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.80 cents US compared with 75.76 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude oil contract was up a penny at US$41.23 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down four cents $2.00 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$6.80 at US$1,956.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was little changed at US$3.07 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2020