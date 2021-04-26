TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index started the trading week slightly higher as North American markets were stable ahead of a busy week for U.S. corporate earnings, while the loonie rose against the U.S. dollar.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 68.23 points to 19,170.56.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 61.92 points at 33,981.57. The S&P 500 index was up 7.45 points at 4,187.62, while the Nasdaq composite was up 121.97 points at 14,138.78.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.57 cents US compared with 80.07 cents US on Friday.

The June crude oil contract was down 23 cents at US$61.91 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 5.6 cents at US$2.87 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$2.30 at US$1,780.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 10.5 cents at US$4.44 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2021.