TORONTO -- Strength in the energy sector as oil prices rose proved insufficient to overcome broader market weakness and Canada's main stock index closed lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index fell 32.04 points to 19,171.66.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 53.62 points at 33,730.89. The S&P 500 index was down 16.93 points at 4,124.66, while the Nasdaq composite was down 138.26 points at 13,857.84.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.79 cents US compared with 79.66 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude oil contract was up US$2.97 at US$63.15 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was unchanged at US$2.62 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$11.30 at US$1,736.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up almost 10 cents at US$4.13 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2021.