NEW YORK -- Canada's main stock index recovered from early losses as increased crude oil prices propelled the energy sector and loonie higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 33.48 points to 17,593.34.

In New Yrk, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 69.55 points at 29,999.26. The S&P 500 index was down 4.72 points at 3,668.10, while the Nasdaq composite was up 66.86 points at 12,405.81.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.53 cents US compared with 78.11 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude contract was up US$1.26 at US$46.78 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 11.1 cents at US$2.55 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$1.10 at US$1,837.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 6.25 cents at nearly US$3.58 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2020.