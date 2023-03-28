S&P/TSX composite posts small gain, U.S. markets slightly down

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index eked out a small gain Tuesday thanks to strength in the energy sector, while U.S. markets were slightly down.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.79 points at 19,657.53.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 37.83 points at 32,394.25. The S&P 500 index was down 6.26 points at 3,971.27,while the Nasdaq composite was down 52.76 points at 11,716.08.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.39 cents UScompared with 73.09 cents US on Monday.

The May crude contract was up 39 cents at US$73.20 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$2.15 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$19.70 at US$1,973.50 an ounceand the May copper contract was up less than a penny at US$4.09 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2023.