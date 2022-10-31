S&P/TSX composite index, U.S. markets slump Monday
Canadian and U.S. markets slumped on the last day of October, with Canadian markets buoyed somewhat by energy stocks even as the price of oil fell.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 45.05 points at 19,426.14.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 128.85 points at 32,732.95. The S&P 500 index was down 29.08 points at 3,871.98,while the Nasdaq composite was down 114.31 points at 10,988.15.
After a volatile month, markets were flatter on the last day of October, said Lesley Marks, chief investment officer at Mackenzie Investments.
"People want to make sure we hold on to the great gains that we've experienced this month," she said.
Investors are cautious ahead of an expected three-quarters of a percentage point rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week, Marks said, while the Bank of England is also expected to raise rates this week.
The TSX energy index was up 1.62 per cent, while battery metals were down 1.59 per cent, information technology 1.23 per cent, and base metals almost one per cent.
Other indexes were down or up only slightly, while health care was up more than four per cent, pulled up by another strong day for Canopy Growth Corp.
The Canadian dollar traded for 73.27 cents UScompared with 73.45 cents US on Friday.
The December crude contract was down $1.37 at US$86.53 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 67 cents at US$6.36 per mmBTU.
The price of oil is down on U.S. oil output gains,said Marks: "Obviously more supply is negative for oil prices.
However, the price of natural gas is up, noted Marks, likely driving the energy sector's rise Monday.
Both Canadian and U.S. labour force data will help shed light on whether the economy is slowing at the central banks' intended pace, said Marks.
"Bad news will be good news," she said.
"We still have what appears to be a shortage of workers in Canada and the United States ... so what we need to see is a little bit more employment slack being built up in our economies in order to bring some of that wage pressure down and offset the upward pressure that's contributing to the stickier inflation."
Canada is just getting into the swing of earnings season, but Marks said she will be looking for indications of companies' 2023 outlooks more than their third-quarter data.
With rate hikes rising rapidly this year, backward-looking data like earnings don't tell the full story, she said.
"We really need to focus more on leading indicators," she said, such as labour data, which indicates the supply and demand balance for labour and upward wage pressures.
The December gold contract was down US$4.10 at US$1,640.70 an ounceand the December copper contract was down 5.4 cents at US$3.38 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2022.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
OPINION | How long before I need to pay back COVID benefit overpayments?
At the start of the pandemic, many Canadians and their businesses received payments to help keep them afloat. But some of them were overpaid. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how long taxpayers have to pay the CRA back and what they need to do to avoid any consequences.
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
Renewing your mortgage as BoC continues to hike interest rates: what to know
If your mortgage is up for renewal in the coming months, you may be beginning to panic at the prospect of paying more to finance your home as the Bank of Canada continues its interest rate hiking cycle.
opinion | How an economic recession in Canada could affect your finances
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how an economic recession could affect your finances and offers his tips to ensure that you're prepared for what's to come.
On the job hunt? Here's how to negotiate for the best salary, other perks
Young Canadians are facing rising rents and mortgage costs on top of higher grocery and gas bills — and for those on the job hunt, negotiating a higher salary is likely to be front of mind.
Holiday spending expected to slump amid inflation, economic uncertainty: report
Holiday spending in Canada is expected to drop this year as inflation shrinks consumer buying power and economic uncertainty looms over household budgets, a new report says.
Best budgeting tips for university students in Canada
Across the country, tuition costs for universities have increased. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best budgeting tips for university students in Canada.
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.