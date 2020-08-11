TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index lost more than 100 points as prices for gold retreated and dragged down the materials sector on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The S&P/TSX composite index shed 108.49 points to 16,497.01.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 104.53 points to 27,686.91. The S&P 500 index lost 26.78 points to 3,333.69, while the Nasdaq composite decreased by 185.53 points to 10,782.82.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.24 cents US compared with 74.88 cents US on Monday.

The September crude contract fell 33 cents to US$41.61 per barrel and the September natural gas contract gained nearly two cents to US$2.17 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract plummeted US$93.40 to US$1,946.30 an ounce and the September copper contract gained about a penny to nearly US$2.88 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2020.