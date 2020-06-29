TORONTO -- Gains in the financial sector helped Canada's main stock index edge higher in early trading to start the week, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.84 points at 15,192.82.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 157.34 points at 25,172.89.

The S&P 500 index was down 5.66 points at 3,003.39, while the Nasdaq composite was down 78.62 points at 9,678.60.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.11 cents US compared with 73.12 cents US on Friday.

The August crude contract was up 29 cents at US$38.78 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 13 cents at US$1.67 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$1.00 at US$1,781.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was up nearly two cents at nearly US$2.70 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2020