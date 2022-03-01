S&P/TSX composite down, oil tops US$100 a barrel

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the financial sector even as energy stocks climbed higher with the price of oil rising to top US$100 per barrel.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 39.12 points at 21,087.24.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 429.89 points at 33,462.71. The S&P 500 index was down 34.76 points at 4,339.18, while the Nasdaq composite was down 65.14 points at 13,686.26.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.81 cents US compared with 78.75 cents US on Monday.

The April crude oil contract was up US$8.09 at US$103.81 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 16 cents at US$4.56 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$25.50 at US$1,926.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 12 cents at US$4.57 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2022.