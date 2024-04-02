Business

    • S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also fall

    A signboard displays the TSX level in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press) A signboard displays the TSX level in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)
    Share
    TORONTO -

    Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the telecommunication and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

    The S&P/TSX composite index was down 141.88 points at 22,043.37.

    In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 403.41 points at 39,163.44. The S&P 500 index was down 47.46 points at 5,196.31, while the Nasdaq composite was down 203.94 points at 16,192.89.

    The Canadian dollar traded for 73.66 cents US compared with 73.67 cents US on Monday.

    The May crude oil contract was up US$1.15 at US$84.86 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up four cents at US$1.87 per mmBTU.

    The June gold contract was up US$20.20 at US$2,277.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$4.07 a pound.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49

    A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News