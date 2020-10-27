Canada's main stock index edged lower in early trading, weighed down by losses in the financial and mining sectors a day after worries about global COVID-19 infections and U.S. stimulus talks sent stocks tumbling.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.21 points at 16,065.34.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 17.76 points at 27,667.62. The S&P 500 index was up 2.34 points at 3,403.31, while the Nasdaq composite was up 30.05 points at 11,388.99.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.87 cents US compared with 75.75 cents US on Monday.

The December crude contract was up 26 cents at US$38.82 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down six cents at US$3.19 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up 20 cents at US$1,905.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up a penny at US$3.10 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2020