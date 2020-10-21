TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell in early trading, weighed down by losses in the industrial and energy sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed to start the trading day.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 26.25 points at 16,247.01.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 37.93 points at 28,270.86. The S&P 500 index was up 2.03 points at 3,445.15, while the Nasdaq composite was up 41.75 points at 11,558.24.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.20 cents US compared with 76.12 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude contract was down 81 cents at US$40.89 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 11 cents at US$3.02 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$13.00 at US$1,928.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was up four cents at US$3.19 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2020