TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in late-morning trading as the energy and metals and mining sectors fell amid lower commodity prices and the loonie dropped below 79 cents US.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 127.08 points at 18,096.46.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 319.93 points at 31,082.08. The S&P 500 index was down 6.30 points at 3,823.04, while the Nasdaq composite was up 68.67 points at 13,188.10.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.80 cents US compared with 79.81 cents US on Thursday when it briefly topped 80 cents US.

The April crude oil contract was down US$1.07 at US$62.46 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.73 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$47.90 at US$1,727.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 13 cents at US$4.13 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2021.