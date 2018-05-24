Royal Bank's Q2 earnings beat market expectations
A Royal Bank of Canada sign is pictured in downtown Toronto on Dec. 2, 2011. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 7:20AM EDT
TORONTO - Royal Bank's second-quarter profit surpassed market expectations with a more than nine per cent jump compared with a year ago.
Canada's biggest lender by market value reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $2.98 billion or $2.06 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, up from $2.72 billion or $1.85 per diluted share a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, RBC says it earned $2.10 per diluted share for the quarter, up from $1.89 a year earlier.
Analysts had expected a profit attributable to shareholders of $2.05 per share, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
The lender's Canadian personal and small business banking division reported a seven per cent increase in net income to $1.46 million, but its wealth management arm saw a 25 per cent jump in net income to $537 million.
RBC chief executive Dave McKay said the bank maintained good momentum during the quarter.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Ikea recalls bikes over safety issues
- TD Bank posts 17 per cent jump in second-quarter profit, beating expectations
- Royal Bank's Q2 earnings beat market expectations
- Asian stocks mixed after U.S. federal reserve boosts Wall Street
- Entrepreneurs eye big bucks by selling products exclusively on social media