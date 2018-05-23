

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint has resigned, citing a wish to find better work-life balance.

Sandra Hanington says she will leave the mint on July 1, after serving just three years of her five-year term.

She was appointed to the job in February 2015 by the former Stephen Harper government.

Hanington says in a statement she enjoyed her experience at the mint, but that the position is highly demanding and she hopes to find more balance in her next job.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau, following the recommendation of the mint's board of directors, has confirmed Jennifer Camelon as interim president and CEO until a permanent replacement is found.

Morneau has also announced the appointment of Phyllis Clark as chair of the mint's board for a five-year term.