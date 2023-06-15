RONA Inc. getting rid of 500 jobs across Canada, citing 'new market realities'
RONA Inc. says it's eliminating 500 jobs across Canada in a bid to simplify its organizational structure.
The Boucherville, Que.-based home improvement retailer says in a press release Thursday evening that it needed to adapt to reflect new market realities amid a slowing economy.
The Canadian economy has been showing some signs of weakness amid higher interest rates as the central bank seeks to quell inflation.
However, GDP grew at an annualized rate of 3.1 per cent in the first quarter, beating expectations.
The Canadian consumer has proven resilient amid tightening conditions, with household spending helping to buoy the economy's growth in the first quarter.
In November, Lowe's announced it was selling its Canadian retail business, including RONA, to New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners.
RONA says it operates or services around 425 corporate and affiliated stores under different banners across the country. It says it has 22,000 employees.
The company says decisions like these are never taken lightly, and it will support affected employees throughout the transition.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2023.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
opinion | Should you take advantage of the First Home Savings Account?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how First Home Savings Accounts work, who’s eligible for the program, and outlines the contribution rules.
opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties
Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.
opinion | Is it a good time to buy a new vehicle?
If you're like many would-be vehicle shoppers, you may be wondering when prices will finally drop. The good news is that the vehicle market seems to be finally stabilizing, says personal finance contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | How to get the most out of your grocery rebate
Personal finance contributor Christoper Liew shares the latest information about who’s eligible for the grocery rebate, when they can expect their payments, and some helpful tips on making the most of your grocery rebate.
opinion | Dos and don'ts of money while travelling
As a former financial advisor, I’ve always been fascinated by how the 'culture' around money differs from one region of the world to another,' writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew. 'Today, I’ll outline some of the interesting money habits that I’ve noticed while travelling the globe, starting with some of our own!'
opinion | How much of a raise should you ask for in a time of high inflation?
With the rising cost of food and living expenses, you might be considering asking for a raise. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributer Christopher Liew explains how inflation could determine the extent of your raise, as well as other key factors.
opinion | Top sources of passive income for Canadians looking to earn more
On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the top sources of passive income in Canada, for those looking to increase their earnings.