TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading, boosted by gains in the energy and metals and mining sectors, while the health-care sector, which includes the big cannabis companies, also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 65.84 points at 18,526.05.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 57.48 points at 31,515.88. The S&P 500 index was up 2.40 points at 3,937.23, while the Nasdaq composite was up 13.32 points at 14,108.79.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.81 cents US compared with 78.67 cents US on Friday.

The March crude oil contract was up 43 cents at US$59.90 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 12 cents at US$3.04 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$11.80 at US$1,811.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up four cents at US$3.83 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2021