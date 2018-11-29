

The Associated Press





Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, the world's bestselling auto group last year, has reaffirmed its commitment to its alliance.

The group issued a statement Thursday saying the member companies had individually and collectively "emphatically reiterated their strong commitment" to their partnership.

The announcement follows the arrest on Nov. 19 of Nissan's former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, for alleged financial irregularities. Japanese automakers Nissan Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motor Corp. have since dismissed Ghosn as their chairman. Renault SA of France has named an interim chairman but kept him on while seeking more information about his case.

Ghosn's troubles raised speculation about troubles within the alliance, which says it sold more than 10.6 million vehicles in nearly 200 countries in 2017.

Prosecutors have not yet formally charged Ghosn, who is being held in Tokyo.