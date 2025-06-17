ADVERTISEMENT

Real Estate

Ontario’s cottage country real estate market may be stagnating

By Alex Arsenych

Published

A float plane sits docked outside of a cottage on Lake Jo in Muskoka, Ontario, Canada, on Saturday, May 23, 2015. Bloomberg/James MacDonald


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.