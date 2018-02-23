Premiers of Ontario, Quebec in Washington for Canada-U.S. charm offensive
In this file photo, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, right, speaks at a news conference following a meeting with Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, at the premier's office in Quebec City, Monday, April 13, 2015. (Jacques Boissinot / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 23, 2018 6:59AM EST
OTTAWA - The premiers of Canada's two largest provinces are in Washington talking trade today.
Ontario's Kathleen Wynne and Quebec's Philippe Couillard are meeting with the governors of several U.S. states.
The governors are in the U.S. capital for their annual winter meetings.
State leaders have proven to be influential allies to people trying save NAFTA -- writing letters, lobbying U.S. President Donald Trump and sharing their concerns with Vice-President Mike Pence.
Some of the staunchest pro-trade states also have political clout: several happen to be key battlegrounds in this year's midterm elections. One such state is Arizona, where the governor gave a speech this week promoting increased trade with Canada and Mexico.
Couillard and Wynne, whose provinces represent more than half of Canada's economy, will attend a panel discussion this morning, meet governors and head to a governors' reception hosted at the Canadian embassy.
