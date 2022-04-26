Pot company Canopy Growth to lay off 243 workers in new cost-reduction strategy

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. -

Canopy Growth Corp. plans to lay off more than 200 workers as part of a new cost-reduction strategy that will make cannabis cultivation more affordable and uncover supply chain efficiencies.

The Smiths Falls, Ont. company behind the Tweed, Tokyo Smoke and Doja brands says the 243 affected workers span Canada, Europe and the U.S.

Canopy expects their departures and the rest of the cost-cutting plan to create between $100 and $150 million in savings within 12 to 18 months.

The company expects lowering per-gram cultivation costs through facility improvements to generate between $30 and $50 million in savings and reduce expenses by $70 to $100 million over the next year and a half.

The overhaul will result in between $250 and $300 million in charges in Canopy's fourth quarter and between $100 and $250 million in non-cash impairment charges, largely driven by goodwill and intangible asset impairments.

Canopy's plan, which also includes implementing flexible manufacturing processes and reducing third-party professional fees and office costs, comes as many Canadian cannabis companies are

working to reach profitability by better aligning supply with demand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2022.