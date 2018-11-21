Ontario passes sweeping labour reform law, rolls back many changes made by Liberals
Ontario Premier Doug Ford addresses the Ontario PC Convention in Toronto, on Friday November 16 , 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 21, 2018 12:26PM EST
TORONTO - The Ontario government has passed sweeping labour reform legislation that rolls back many changes brought in by the previous Liberal regime.
The law freezes the minimum wage at $14 an hour until 2020 and cuts two paid personal leave days for workers, among other things.
The governing Progressive Conservatives have said the changes made by their predecessors imposed significant costs on businesses and argued the new legislation would ease that burden.
The measures were applauded by some in the business community but condemned by anti-poverty activists, union leaders and opposition parties, who say the changes will make life harder for average people.
The government has said Premier Doug Ford received death threats and the labour minister had her constituency office vandalized after the legislation was introduced last month -- incidents that were denounced by all parties.
Labour and advocacy groups have also raised the alarm at the short time frame allotted for consultation on the legislation, with many saying they were denied the chance to weigh in.
