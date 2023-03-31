Online-streaming bill closer to passing after House OKs most Senate amendments
The Liberal government's controversial online-streaming bill is one step closer to passing after the House of Commons approved most of the Senate's amendments to the proposed legislation.
If passed, Bill C-11 would update broadcasting rules to include online streaming and require tech giants such as YouTube, Netflix and Spotify to make Canadian content available to users here -- or face steep penalties.
On Thursday evening, the House agreed to adopt many of the Senate's amendments that highlight the promotion of Indigenous languages and Black content creators.
However, Liberal, NDP and Bloc Quebecois MPs rejected a key amendment that YouTube advocated for, which was worded to add further protections to people who upload videos on YouTube.
The proposed law has come under intense scrutiny amid accusations from companies and critics who said it left too much room for government control over user-generated content and social-media algorithms.
As the House now awaits the Senate's support for the bill to pass, the Liberal government continues to insist the bill won't regulate everyday content creators.
"The Senate made meaningful contributions to the legislative process, and as a result, Bill C-11 has been improved," Sen. Marc Gold, the government representative in the Senate, said in a statement.
"I am optimistic that a majority of senators will accept the decision made by the elected chamber," he said.
For those wondering if the Senate would be in a position to respond today/pass C-11 ahead of 2 week Parl break, answer is no. From @SenMarcGold: “The consideration of the message on Bill C-11 will be a key priority when the Senate sitting resumes in April.” https://t.co/sQRl2RrXr6— Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) March 31, 2023
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2023.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?
Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be? For many, this likely comes as a pleasant surprise. However, overpayments are likely the result of a mistake on your part or the Canada Revenue Agency. If you don’t amend your returns and the overpayment isn’t returned, you could end up in hot water.
How to claim Ontario's staycation tax credit on your tax return
People in Ontario who vacationed in the province last year can claim the trip on their upcoming tax returns, and here’s how to do it.
Thinking of an alternative lender? What it could mean for your mortgage
As economic conditions make it harder to qualify for a mortgage, Canadians are increasingly looking to alternative lenders, particularly amid interest rates. CTVNews.ca looks at why Canadians are seeking private lenders and the potential benefits and risks attached to them.
opinion | Tips on how to get the most out of your TFSA
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect this year. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines eight tips on how Canadians can get the most out of this popular savings account.
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
Canadians fell for more home improvement scams in 2022, new report finds
The Better Business Bureau says Canadians fell for home improvement scams the most in 2022, in a report highlighting the riskiest scams and how much money they cost Canadians.