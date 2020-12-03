TORONTO -- A broad-based rally helped Canada's main stock index gain ground in late-morning trading, while the loonie climbed higher against the U.S. dollar.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 63.88 points at 17,422.09.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 178.03 points at 30,061.82. The S&P 500 index was up 8.91 points at 3,677.92, while the Nasdaq composite was up 52.41 points at 12,401.78.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.63 cents US compared with 77.32 cents US on Wednesday when it reached its highest level since October 2018.

The January crude contract was up 11 cents at US$45.39 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 23 cents at US$2.55 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$2.30 at US$1,827.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.49 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2020.