TORONTO -- The financial sector and utility stocks helped lift Canada's main stock index in early trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.51 points at 16,257.03.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 181.33 points at 27,633.99. The S&P 500 index was up 13.36 points at 3,348.83, while the Nasdaq composite was up 22.75 points at 11,108.00.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.73 cents US compared with 74.68 cents US on Tuesday.

The November crude oil contract was up 18 cents at US$39.47 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.52 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$5.00 at US$1,898.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up three cents at US$3.02 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2020