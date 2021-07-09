TORONTO -- North American stock markets rebounded from Thursday's steep losses to end the week slightly positive while the loonie got a lift from a strong jobs report.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 196.74 points at 20,257.95.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 448.23 points at 34,870.16. The S&P 500 index was up 48.73 points at 4,369.55, while the Nasdaq composite was up 142.13 points at 14,701.92.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.15 cents US compared with 79.74 cents US on Thursday.

The August crude oil contract was up US$1.62 at US$74.56 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 1.4 cents at US$3.67 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$10.40 at US$1,810.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 8.1 cents at nearly US$4.35 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2021