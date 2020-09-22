TORONTO -- The technology sector helped North American stock markets to bounce back despite ongoing concerns about COVID-19 infections and U.S. political gridlock.

The S&;P/TSX composite index closed up 161.12 points at 16,142.89.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 140.48 points at 27,288.18. The S&P 500 index was up 34.51 points at 3,315.57, while the Nasdaq composite was up 184.84 points at 10,963.64.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.13 cents US compared with 75.23 cents US on Monday.

The November crude contract was up 26 cents at US$39.80 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 11.3 cents at nearly US$2.60 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$3 at US$1,907.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 2.9 cents at US$3.06 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2020.