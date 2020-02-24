TORONTO -- TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline, while U.S. stock markets also plunged, amid concerns regarding the global economy due to the novel coronavirus and an increase in new cases outside of China where the outbreak began.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 278.61 points at 17,564.92.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 853.19 points at 28,139.22. The S&P 500 index was down 93.92 points at 3,243.83, while the Nasdaq composite was down 320.18 points at 9,256.41.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.34 cents US compared with an average of 75.62 cents US on Friday.

The April crude contract was down US$2.46 at US$50.92 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 6.4 cents at US$1.85 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$27.50 at US$1,676.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 3.25 cents at US$2.58 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2020