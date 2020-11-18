TORONTO -- North American stock markets reversed an early upward climb as a shutdown of New York City schools heightened concerns about a spread of lockdowns.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 58.24 points to 16,889.82.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 344.93 points at 29,438.42. The S&P 500 index was down 41.74 points at 3,567.79, while the Nasdaq composite was down 97.74 points at 11,801.60.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.55 cents US compared with 76.37 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude contract was up 36 cents at US$42.01 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.71 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$11.20 at US$1,873.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was unchanged at nearly US$3.20 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2020.