TORONTO -- North American stock markets set new record highs yet again on good U.S. data including a positive revision in economic growth in the third quarter.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 64.69 points to a record close of 17,100.57.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 42.32 points at 28,164.00. The S&P 500 index was up 13.11 points at 3,153.63, while the Nasdaq composite was up 57.25 points at 8,705.18.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.31 cents US compared with an average of 75.26 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude contract was down 30 cents at US$58.11 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 3.2 cents at US$2.50 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$6.60 at US$1,460.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 0.15 of a cent at US$2.70 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2019.