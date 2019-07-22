

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Major North American markets were relatively flat Monday while awaiting a trifecta of news this week.

The S&P/TSX composite index gained 32.94 points to 16,518.88.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average advanced 17.70 points to 27,171.90. The S&P 500 index rose 8.42 points to 2,988.03, while the Nasdaq composite moved up 57.64 points to 8,204.13.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.32 cents US compared with an average of 76.51 cents US on Friday.

The September crude contract gained 46 cents to US$56.22 per barrel and the August natural gas contract rose 6.1 cents to US$2.31 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract advanced 20 cents to US$1,426.90 an ounce and the September copper contract shed three cents to US$2.72 a pound.

