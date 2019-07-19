

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- North American stock markets ended the week lower on mixed second-quarter corporate results and waning expectations of aggressive interest rates cuts later this month.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 8.29 points to 16,485.94.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 68.77 points at 27,154.20. The S&P 500 index was down 18.50 points at 2,976.61, while the Nasdaq composite was down 60.75 points at 8,146.49.

The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 76.51 cents US compared with an average of 76.52 cents US on Thursday.

The September crude contract was up 34 cents at US$55.76 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 3.6 cents at US$2.25 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$1.40 at US$1,426.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 4.25 cents at US$2.75 a pound.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD