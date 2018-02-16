

The Canadian Press





The Manitoba government has selected a mix of organizations to handle retail sales of recreational pot when it is legalized across Canada later this year, including licensed producers, a medical clinic operator and First Nations communities.

The province conditionally accepted a proposal from a joint venture between licensed producers Delta 9 Cannabis Inc and Canopy Growth Corp.

It also accepted a proposal from Hiku Brands subsidiary Tokyo Smoke, which already has non-dispensary retail stores in Ontario and Alberta.

Manitoba also selected National Access Cannabis, which is expected to adapt its medical clinic model to cater to the province's retail cannabis market.

The province also chose a proposal from a new corporation comprised of the Fisher River Cree Nation in Manitoba, Chippewas of the Thames First Nation in Ontario, Barrie-based MediPharm Labs, Toronto-based Avana Canada Inc. and Colorado-based Native Roots Dispensary.

Manitoba is one of several provinces that are allowing for private retailers to handle sales of recreational cannabis, while provinces such as Ontario have tasked government-run liquor boards to handle distribution of the drug.