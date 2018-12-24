

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg-based cannabis producer is facing another round of recalls for marijuana sold in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Health Canada says 14 lots of dried cannabis produced by Bonify are part of the latest recall, due to either record-keeping or labelling issues.

With eight of the lots, Health Canada says there is a labelling error where the cannabinoid values and cannabinoid totals are reverse.

Health Canada says approximately 5,883 units of recalled product were sold between Oct. 22 and Dec. 20, 2018.

Earlier this month, the agency issued a recall of two strains of Bonify cannabis products that were being sold in three stores in Saskatchewan.

Shortly after, Manitoba regulators seized all Bonify cannabis that was shipped to licensed retail stores, citing quality control issues.

"To date, no complaints have been received related to the recalled lots. Neither Health Canada nor Bonify has received any adverse reports for the recalled cannabis product," the agency's statement about the latest recall says.

Health Canada says the record-keeping issues with some of the latest recall involve production documents that may not meet the requirements under the Cannabis Regulations.

The products were distributed through Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, as well as New Leaf Emporium and Spiritleaf, which are both in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact the provincial retailer from whom they purchased the product, the statement says.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said after Manitoba suspended Bonify's sales last week that he believed illegal cannabis entered the legal distribution system.

Pallister was upset with the lack of communication from Health Canada about that recall, and called it a "black day" for the legal cannabis system.

Health Canada said the earlier products may not have met some of the microbial and chemical contaminant limits specified by federal cannabis regulations.

Bonify's board of directors issued a statement last week saying irregularities in its recalled products at the time were revealed in "a thorough review by Health Canada and independent third-party consultant, RavenQuest Technologies Inc."

"An investigation into these irregularities is ongoing and Bonify's board will be able to provide further comment at the appropriate time after the investigation reaches its conclusion," the company said.