

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- Manitoba regulators have seized all cannabis products provided by a Winnipeg-based company that were shipped to licenced retail stores.

The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation say the sale of all cannabis products produced by Bonify are suspended over quality-control issues.

Premier Brian Pallister says he believes illegal cannabis entered the legal distribution system.

He says Health Canada was notified more than a week ago, but the province was only told Tuesday, and heard from the company, not the federal government.

Pallister says it's unacceptable that his government was not notified earlier, and customers need to know that what they are buying is approved and licenced.

Last week, Health Canada issued a recall of two strains of Bonify cannabis products that were being sold in three stores in Saskatchewan.

Health Canada said the products may not meet some of the microbial and chemical contaminant limits specified by federal cannabis regulations.

Consumers are being told to return Bonify cannabis products in their original package for refund to the store where they were purchased.

"The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation are aware that Health Canada is conducting an investigation of Bonify," the organizations said Thursday in a release.

"We are in communication with Health Canada to ensure that any resulting issues for Manitobans are resolved."

Pallister called it a "black day" for the legal cannabis system.

"We've got to protect the integrity of the system because we have to protect the people who are using this product," Pallister said.

"And we cannot do that effectively or well if the federal officials in charge of this process ... don't communicate with us."

Pallister had called on the federal government to delay legalization to give provincial governments, police and others more time to prepare.

"This is the kind of thing that happens when initiatives like this are rushed."