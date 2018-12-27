Management shakeup at Manitoba-based pot producer after Health Canada recalls
The Crown organizations that regulate the sale of legal cannabis in Manitoba are seizing products from Winnipeg-based producer Bonify over contamination concerns. (Twitter/BonifyCanada)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 1:56PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 27, 2018 2:27PM EST
WINNIPEG -- An internal investigation shows that bullying by senior management at a Winnipeg-based cannabis producer contributed to unauthorized weed being shipped to stores.
Health Canada issued a recall of two strains of Bonify cannabis products that were being sold at three stores in Saskatchewan earlier this month.
Manitoba regulators then seized all Bonify cannabis that was shipped to licensed retail stores.
RavenQuest Technologies CEO George Robinson, who did the internal investigation of Bonify, says frontline workers noticed discrepancies with the product quickly but were bullied into staying quiet.
Robinson says three senior executives have been dismissed and a board member has been suspended, but the pot producer will keep its Health Canada licenses.
On Christmas Eve, the company faced another round of recalls -- this time due to either record-keeping or labelling issues.
