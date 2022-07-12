London's Heathrow Airport caps daily passenger numbers
London's Heathrow Airport caps daily passenger numbers
London's Heathrow Airport is capping daily passenger numbers for the summer and telling airlines to stop selling tickets as it steps up efforts to quell travel chaos caused by soaring travel demand and staff shortages.
Britain's busiest airport said Tuesday that it's setting a limit of 100,000 passengers that it can handle each day through Sept. 11. The restriction is likely to result in more cancelled flights even after airlines already slashed thousands of flights from their summer schedules.
U.K. aviation authorities demanded that airlines ensure they can operate without disruption over the summer, with carriers not punished for not using their valuable takeoff and landing slots.
Even with that allowance, Heathrow, which had warned a day earlier that it may ask airlines to cut flights further, said it still expected more passengers than airport ground staff could handle.
"Some airlines have taken significant action, but others have not, and we believe that further action is needed now to ensure passengers have a safe and reliable journey," Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said in an open letter to passengers.
Airlines are expected to operate flights over the summer with an overall daily capacity of 104,000 seats, or 4,000 more than Heathrow can handle, the airport said. Only about 1,500 of these daily seats have been sold to passengers.
"So we are asking our airline partners to stop selling summer tickets to limit the impact on passengers," Holland-Kaye said.
Booming demand for summer travel after two years of COVID-19 travel restrictions have overwhelmed European airlines and airports that had laid off tens of thousands of pilots, cabin crew, check-in staff, ground crew and baggage handlers amid the depths of the pandemic.
Heathrow has said it started a recruiting drive in November and expects security staffing to be back to pre-pandemic levels by the end of July.
"However, there are some critical functions in the airport which are still significantly under-resourced, in particular ground handlers, who are contracted by airlines to provide check-in staff, load and unload bags and turnaround aircraft," making it a "significant constraint" to overall capacity, Holland-Kaye said.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Inflation causing Canadians to make cuts to household budgets: survey
A new poll indicates Canadians are making increasingly tough budget decisions amid rising interest rates and inflation.
Here's what an analyst says consumers should know about Canadian lumber prices
After a sharp increase in 2021, the price of lumber has dropped immensely in 2022, which is giving one western Canadian trader optimism that a more stable market will return.
Small businesses fear Rogers won't fully compensate them for thousands in losses
A Friday outage from Rogers Communications Inc. resulted in some small businesses losing thousands of dollars, which they fear the telecommunications giant won't fully compensate them for.
Bank of Canada to hike key interest rate by 0.75%, economists say
Economists are predicting the Bank of Canada will hike its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday as inflation rages on globally.
New banking rules have come into effect in Canada. These are the important changes
New rules came have come into effect in Canada that will affect bank accounts and credit cards.
Seniors, low-income earners among those most impacted by rising inflation, economists say
Canada is experiencing a rate of inflation not seen since 1983, but not everyone is experiencing it in the same way, economist says, with those most impacted being people with lower incomes and households who spend a large portion of their budgets on necessities such as food and housing.
OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?
Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Surging energy prices harmful to families, should drive green transition: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the government is absolutely concerned with the struggles Canadians are facing as a result of inflation, but insists the current energy crisis is another reason to focus on the green transition.