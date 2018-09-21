Legal pot sales could reach $1 billion in fourth quarter: StatCan
Cannabis harvested at the CannTrust Niagara Greenhouse Facility in Fenwick, Ont., is photographed on June 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 21, 2018 3:30PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 21, 2018 3:31PM EDT
Statistics Canada forecasts Canadians could spend more than $1 billion on legal cannabis between October and December this year once marijuana for adult use is legalized on Oct. 17.
The agency estimates that the amount spent on legal pot during the fourth quarter could range between $816 million and $1.02 billion.
It added that purchases of illicit cannabis during the same period could be between $254 million and $317 million, or 24 per cent of the total market.
Statistics Canada estimates there will be 5.4 million people who want to purchase legal cannabis in the fourth quarter.
Still, the agency estimates that 1.7 million will likely continue to buy illegal pot during the three-month period.
The estimates were derived using census population data and statistics from the quarterly National Cannabis Survey, an online questionnaire.
