Business

    • L’Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the first woman with a US$100 billion fortune, according to Bloomberg

    Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, daughter of L'Oreal cosmetics fortune heiress Liliane Bettencourt, and board member of the leading world cosmetics group, smiles during a visit with French prime Minister Manuel Valls at L'oreal Headquarters in Clichy, north outskirts of Paris, France, Monday, Nov. 3, 2014. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, daughter of L'Oreal cosmetics fortune heiress Liliane Bettencourt, and board member of the leading world cosmetics group, smiles during a visit with French prime Minister Manuel Valls at L'oreal Headquarters in Clichy, north outskirts of Paris, France, Monday, Nov. 3, 2014.
    New York -

    Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the L’Oreal heiress and richest woman in the world, has become the first woman to hold a US$100 billion fortune, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

    The Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index, which reflects changes as of 5 p.m. ET of the previous trading day, lists Bettencourt Meyers as the 12th richest person, just ahead of Mukesh Ambani and behind Carlos Slim, who recently became the first person from Latin America to cross the US$100 billion threshold.

    L’Oreal’s stock is at a record high. The stock has risen 35 per cent this year as consumers have continued splurging on luxury products since the pandemic.

    According to L’Oréal, in 2022 Bettencourt Meyers and her family owned more than 34 per cent of the company’s stock.

    Bettencourt Meyers was the only child of Liliane Bettencourt, whose father, Eugène Schueller, founded the L’Oréal Group. She inherited her mother’s holdings when Bettencourt died in 2017. Bettencourt Meyers is the chairwoman of the family’s holding company, Tethys, and is the vice chairwoman of L’Oreal Group’s board of directors.

    The world’s largest cosmetics company, which owns a wide portfolio of brands from Lancome to Maybelline, had more than €38 billion (US$42 billion) in sales in 2022, according to company reports.

    Earlier this year, L’Oreal bought Australian brand Aesop in a US$2.5 billion deal, the biggest brand acquisition ever made by the French beauty giant. Its previous record was its US$1.7 billion purchase of of YSL Beauté in 2008, according to data from Dealogic.

    Bettencourt Meyers’ fortune still relatively pales in comparison to LVMH chair Bernard Arnault, the world’s largest maker of luxury goods. He’s the second-richest person in the world according to the index, with a net worth of US$179 billion.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE Business News

    YOUR FINANCES

    Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting

    Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News