Kleenex to rebrand 'mansize' tissues after gender complaints
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 9:14AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 18, 2018 9:16AM EDT
LONDON -- Kleenex maker Kimberly-Clark says it will re-brand its "Mansize" tissues after consumers complained the name was sexist.
The company says that following a "consistent increase of complaints on gender concern" the product will now be called "Kleenex Extra Large." Packages for the tissues describe them as "confidently strong" and "comfortingly soft."
Kimberly-Clark tells Britain's Daily Telegraph on Thursday that it in "no way suggests" that being both soft and strong was "an exclusively masculine trait, nor do we believe that the Mansize branding suggests or endorses gender inequality.
"Nevertheless, as we remain committed to developing the best possible products for our consumers and take any feedback extremely seriously, we decided to renovate our current product and update the product sub-brand as Kleenex Extra Large."
Thank you for sharing your concern. We recently made changes to our Mansize branding and will now be labeled Extra Large, keep an eye out in shops. If you would like more information please fill up our form https://t.co/mA83NBCWDX or call our consumer service 0800 626 008.— Kleenex (@Kleenex_UK) October 12, 2018
