U.S. seeks to dismiss tribes' lawsuit over Keystone pipeline
In this Nov. 3, 2015 file photo, the Keystone Steele City pumping station, into which the planned Keystone XL pipeline is to connect to, is seen in Steele City, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Matthew Brown, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 1:14PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 10, 2019 1:22PM EDT
BILLINGS, Mont. -- Attorneys for the Trump administration are asking a federal judge to throw out a lawsuit from Native American tribes that want to block the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline.
Tribes in Montana and South Dakota say President Donald Trump approved the pipeline in March without considering potential damage to cultural sites from spills and construction.
The Assiniboine and Gros Ventre tribes of the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation and South Dakota's Rosebud Sioux tribe say Trump's action violated their rights under treaties from the mid-1800s.
The administration argues Trump's presidential permit applies only to a 1-mile (1.6-kilometre) section of pipeline along the U.S.-Canada border in northern Montana.
U.S. District Judge Brian Morris will preside over a Thursday hearing on the government's attempt to dismiss the case.
