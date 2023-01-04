James 'Buster' Corley, co-founder of Dave & Buster's chain, dead at 72
EDITOR'S NOTE -- This story includes discussion of suicide.
James "Buster" Corley, a co-founder of the restaurant and entertainment chain Dave & Buster's, has died. He was 72.
Corley died Monday in a Dallas hospital after police were called to his home in the Texas city, according to his family and police. Dave & Buster's announced Corley's death in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday, but its cause and manner were still being reviewed by local authorities.
The idea for Dave & Buster's was born in the late 1970s when Corley was running a restaurant in Dallas near a business operated by David Corriveau that offered entertainment and games for adults, according to the company's website. The pair teamed up to open their first establishment offering dining and games in 1982 and the business has since grown to have scores of locations across the United States.
Police say officers responded to a shooting call at Corley's home in east Dallas Monday and found a man with "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound" who was taken to the hospital and later died.
The Dallas Police Department declined to name the victim in the shooting, citing a policy against identifying people who may have died by suicide. Officers are continuing to investigate the death.
Corley's daughter, Kate Corley, confirmed his death to WFAA-TV but asked for privacy for her family. She told the broadcaster that Corley recently suffered a stroke that "caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain."
The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office did not immediately respond to questions about Corley's death Wednesday. The office told the Dallas Morning News Tuesday evening that his death is still being examined.
Corriveau died in 2015 at the age of 63.
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call Canada's Talk Suicide 1-833-456-4566. The following resources are also available to support people in crisis:
- Hope for Wellness Helpline (English, French, Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut): 1-855-242-3310
- Embrace Life Council hotline: 1-800-265-3333
- Trans Lifeline: 1-877-330-6366
- Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | What is the CERB advance payment?
In early 2020, 25.1 per cent of Canadians received $2,000 from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, according to Statistics Canada. In his latest column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how repayment works.
How to help your money grow in 2023 against a backdrop of economic uncertainty
Canadian investors who made it through a tumultuous 2022 face further uncertainty in the year ahead amid increased recession risk. Investment professionals and personal finance experts say the easiest way to grow your money this year is to keep things simple.
Here's a look at what's going to cost you more, and less, in 2023
As Canadians worry about the costs of feeding their families, having a roof to live under and driving their vehicles, they look toward a new year, hoping for financial relief. But will it arrive?
Top goal in new year for Canadians is repaying debt: CIBC poll
Repaying debt is the number one financial goal for Canadians welcoming 2023, according to CIBC's annual Financial Priorities poll.
opinion | Your financial action plan for 2023 amid a potential recession
Regardless of whether or not the country sees a recession in the near future, it’s still a good idea to create a financial action plan to help mitigate your risks. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips to help you and your family prepare.
Millennial Money: 5 ways to build your credit score in 2023
Building a better credit score can be done in five simple ways, which can make borrowing more affordable, writes Lauren Schwahn, a finance writer for Nerdwallet.
opinion | Why are real estate sales down in Canada?
The value of homes being sold is dropping as the demand for homes continues to fall. What’s driving this downward trend, though? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how higher interest rates are affecting home sales, outlines how much the real estate market has declined year-over-year, and outlines how it could affect you.
Experts share tips for young Canadians finding themselves in debt for the first time
A report from Equifax Canada published earlier this month found that Canadians 35 years of age and younger owe the least amount of money, but are the worst at paying off their credit card balances.