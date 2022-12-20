In a surprise move, Bank of Japan loosens bond yield cap
The Bank of Japan broadened caps for a benchmark government bond yield, a surprise move that pushed bond yields higher globally and dinged stocks in Asia.
The central bank on Tuesday said that it would allow the yield curve on the 10-year Japanese Government Bond to range 50 basis points either side of its 0% target, up from the previous cap of 25 basis points.
The Bank of Japan did not mention inflation in its policy statement, but said the shift is intended to "improve market functioning and encourage a smoother formation of the entire yield curve, while maintaining accommodative financial conditions."
Japan had been a holdout among major industrialized nations in allowing yields to rise. Europe nations and the U.S. have been hiking rates aggressively to battle inflation.
The central bank introduced the previous caps to control its yield curve in September 2016, hoping to lift inflation closer to its 2% target after a long stretch of economic malaise and stagnant inflation. Because of the slow economic growth, the government has primarily used spending to combat inflation instead of raising interest rates.
Earlier this month, Japan's parliament approved a hefty 29 trillion yen ($206 billion) supplementary budget aimed at countering the blow to household finances from rising food and utility costs and the weaker yen.
In reaction to the announcement bond yields rose globally, but stocks in Asia slid immediately.
Japan's Nikkei 225 index closed 2.5% lower.
Shares in Europe and the U.S. retreated briefly, but recovered.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Buying online? Look at the return policy before checking out to avoid unexpected fees
As some retailers rethink the way they handle online returns, anyone still shopping this holiday season may want to give those policies a read before hitting the checkout button.
Most young people don't see Canada's economic situation improving next year, more likely to stay in current jobs: Leger
Young Canadians are increasingly pessimistic about Canada's economic situation compared to a year ago and are more willing to stay in their current jobs than leave, a recent survey from Leger shows.
opinion | How high can Canada's prime rate go?
The Bank of Canada recently increased its policy interest rate by 50 basis points, marking the seventh consecutive increase to the target overnight rate in 2022, leaving many Canadians wondering just how high Canada’s prime rate can go.
From missing family time to making food, Canadians are cutting back amid inflation
Decades-high inflation and soaring interest rates have led many to take a closer look at their spending habits and, consequently, make some tough choices.
What the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation, consumers
The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent -- the highest it's been since January 2008 -- on Wednesday in its final rate decision of a year that has been marked by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.
Budgeting for the first time amid soaring inflation? Here are some tips
As inflation continues to take its toll, some Canadians may also start taking a closer look at their spending habits. In 2019, only around half of Canadians said they had a budget, according to a survey by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.
Denied a mortgage? These are alternative paths to financing homeownership
Canadians hoping to purchase a home are being turned away from traditional banks, forcing them to seek out alternative lenders with pros and cons.
opinion | How to get the increased GST tax credit
To help combat inflation and help lower- and modest-income families, over the span of six months, Ottawa is issuing an additional one-time GST tax credit to eligible taxpayers. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down who's eligible for the increased GST credit, explain how to get it, and how much you could receive.