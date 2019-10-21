Hudson's Bay Co. board agrees to takeover bid
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 9:03AM EDT
TORONTO -- The board of Hudson's Bay Co. has agreed to a sweetened offer by a shareholder group led by executive chairman Richard Baker.
The retailer says the group has agreed to pay $10.30 per share in cash to take HBC private. The bid is up from an earlier offer of $9.45 per share.
The agreement values HBC at about $1.9 billion.
HBC says the price offered represents a premium of 62 per cent compared with where its shares were trading before the shareholder group's initial privatization proposal in the summer.
The Baker-led group holds a 57 per cent stake in the retailer and includes Rhone Capital, WeWork Property Advisors, Hanover Investments (Luxembourg) and Abrams Capital Management.
The deal is subject to the approval by a majority of the minority of HBC shareholders, excluding the shareholder group and its affiliates, and approval by a 75 per cent majority vote at a special meeting of shareholders.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2019
