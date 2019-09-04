Huawei accuses U.S. of cyberattacks, coercing employees
FILE - In this May 13, 2019, file photo, commuters walk by the new Huawei P30 smartphone advertisement on display inside a subway station in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 4:19AM EDT
BEIJING -- Chinese tech giant Huawei has accused U.S. authorities of trying to coerce employees to gather information on the company and of trying to break into its information systems.
The company, the target of U.S. accusations that it is a security threat, said Wednesday that American officials were using "unscrupulous means" to disrupt its business.
Huawei Technologies Ltd. faces a possible ban on access to U.S. technology that it says will hurt sales of its smartphones.
The company offered no evidence to support its accusations and a company spokesman said he couldn't give additional details.
A company statement said FBI agents had pressured Huawei employees to collect information on the company. It said American authorities launched cyberattacks on Huawei but gave no indication whether they succeeded.
